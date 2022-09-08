Lancaster sex offender breached ban by setting up online dating accounts
A Lancaster sex offender set up accounts on dating websites whilst subject to a sexual harm prevention order.
By Michelle Blade
Thursday, 8th September 2022, 3:45 pm
Lancaster Magistrates’ Court heard that Allan Martin Kaye, 63, of Main Street, Lancaster, whose sexual harm prevention order from May 25, 2021 restricted his use of technology, created two dating profiles on sites ‘Horny Contacts’, and ‘Free local singles.’
He was also charged with possessing a Sony digital camera.
Kaye pleaded guilty to all three counts and was bailed to appear at Preston Crown Court for sentence on October 21.