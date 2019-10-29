Lancaster Railway Station iPhone and bank card theft: CCTV image released

British Transport Police have released a CCTV image of a man they are looking for in connection with a theft at Lancaster Railway Station.

Officers investigating the theft of a mobile phone and a bank card, which was subsequently used fraudulently, are looking to identify the man who they believe may have information.

The incident happened on September 8 at around 10am.

The victim’s iPhone was taken, inside the phone case was her bank card.

Officers believe the man shown in this CCTV image may have information which could help them investigate.

Anyone with information is being asked to contact BTP by sending a text to 61016 or by calling 0800 40 50 40 quoting reference 1900077941.

Or you can call Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555 111.