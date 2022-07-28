Lancaster police warning about Snapchat scam targeting teens with bank accounts

Police said initially teenagers are contacted via Snapchat by a made up name.

An image of the targeted teenager's bank card is asked for on the promise of various amounts of cash deposited in their account.Banks have been alerted to this scam and accounts have been frozen.

This is usually when parents find out when told by their child.Please check with your children regarding this scam.

Police are warning about a Snapchat scam targeting teenagers with bank accounts.

Inform the bank or building society immediately.

Banks usually have their own fraud department who investigate these type of scams.

These types of scams can be reported to Action Fraud.

Call Action Fraud on 0300 123 2040 to report or get advice about fraud or cyber crime.

Alternatively visit here and use the online reporting tool.