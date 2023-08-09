Lancaster police seek help in finding man they wish to speak to over high value meat thefts

Do you recognise this man?

Police want to speak to the man pictured on CCTV in relation to a number of high value meat thefts from Aldi in Morecambe Road on June 30 and July 22, as well as a burglary at the Holiday Inn on July 24.

These incidents were all reported to the police in July.

Anyone who does recognise the person pictured or has any information is asked to contact police on 101 or email [email protected] quoting log 0177 of the 26th July.