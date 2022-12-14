To ensure the safety of the public in these busy times, police in Lancaster have launched Operation Jingle Bells.

Officers have identified key times of the day and evenings in which extra visibility will be provided by the Neighbourhood Policing teams in the retail area to give a reassuring presence, prevent crime and disorder and promote community safety.

The operation will also target hot spots for theft and anti-social behaviour (ASB).

Lancaster police have launched a shoplifting operation for the festive period.

Sergeant Rebecca Mitchell, Neighbourhood Policing Sergeant for Lancaster, said: “Op Jingle Bells works to reassure the public in what is always a very busy festive period in our city centres.