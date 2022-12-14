Lancaster police launch shoplifting operation for festive period
During the run up to Christmas an influx of visitors is expected throughout Lancaster city centre to enjoy the festivities on offer, and to make use of the late-night shopping evenings.
To ensure the safety of the public in these busy times, police in Lancaster have launched Operation Jingle Bells.
Officers have identified key times of the day and evenings in which extra visibility will be provided by the Neighbourhood Policing teams in the retail area to give a reassuring presence, prevent crime and disorder and promote community safety.
The operation will also target hot spots for theft and anti-social behaviour (ASB).
Sergeant Rebecca Mitchell, Neighbourhood Policing Sergeant for Lancaster, said: “Op Jingle Bells works to reassure the public in what is always a very busy festive period in our city centres.
“Our officers will deter shoplifting, youth anti-social behaviour and other offences, as well as engaging with the public to highlight the importance of keeping yourself and your belongings safe.”