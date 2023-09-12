Watch more videos on Shots!

Detectives investigating an assault on a British Transport Police officer are appealing for information on his whereabouts in connection with the incident.

An officer was assaulted in the process of handcuffing a man at Lancaster Railway Station shortly after 8.30pm on Wednesday August 9.

The officer was pushed to the ground, which resulted in him receiving a serious injury which is likely to have a long term impact on his ability to work.

Richard Tyson.

Detectives have since conducted a number of enquiries into the incident and believe Richard Tyson, 40, who has links to the Preston and Carnforth areas, may have useful information which could assist them with their investigation.

If you have any information on his whereabouts, please text 61016 or call 0800 40 50 40 quoting reference 631 of 9 August.