Lancaster police launch appeal for stolen bikes and burglary suspect

Can you help police with their enquiries?

Police in Lancaster are appealing for help to track down stolen bikes and also the suspect in a burglary.

The offence took place on New Quay Road between 11pm on May 11 and 7.40am on May 12.

Two Haibike Trekking 9 bikes in metallic silver with orange markings on the frame were stolen. These bikes are rare so would stand out.

If anyone has any information about the person in the CCTV image or the location of the stolen bikes, please email DC 5989 Andrews on [email protected]

If anyone wishes to remain anonymous, they can report to Crimestoppers online.