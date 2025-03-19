Lancaster police ask for help in launching youth activities in bid to cut anti-social behaviour

Police are bidding to set up activities for young people in the city centre in the wake of a spate of anti-social behaviour.

Sign up to the daily Crime UK newsletter. All the latest crime news and trials from across the UK. Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Lancaster Guardian, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Officers were called to deal with two incidents in Lancaster on Saturday involving youngsters.

Three youths were arrested for breaking into a disused building in the city centre and smashing the windows, resulting in bricks and glass falling down onto the road and nearby properties.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Later the same day, a number of youths stole eggs and flour and threw them at people and businesses in the city centre.

Youths have been causing anti-social behaviour in the city centre.

City centre constable PC Shaun Foster said he believes many of the incidents police deal with involving young people are a result of boredom.

And he is hoping officers can work with local organisations to set up activities to help keep young people off the streets.

“We are aware that anti-social behaviour caused by youths in our city cause a great deal of concern for our communities,” he said.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

"As your local police we will deal with specific incidents and identify individuals and visit them at home or at school and where lower methods of intervention don’t work, arrest them and deal with them through the criminal justice system.

“I believe boredom leads to anti-social behaviour and prevention is better than a cure.

“Over the years, youth services have greatly reduced and this is impacting our teenage youth community.

"We need to do something about this. We cannot unnecessarily criminalise our youths, we have all been their age and we have all made mistakes to different degrees.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

"We need to help our youth become good members of our community. We need to give them something to do and give them good role models to look up to.

“To start, we are looking for partner organisations be that voluntarily or businesses and venues who would like to work together to support/provide suitable entertainment, activities and space to offer our youth community somewhere to come together in the evenings through the week or at weekends to divert them from anti-social behaviour.

“If anyone would like to work with us to help our youth community or knows of any good organisations please get in touch.”