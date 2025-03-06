Lancaster police appeal after man caught on camera riding scrambler bike with young child

Can you help police to identify this man?

Police have released images of a man they wish to speak to after he was photographed riding a scrambler bike with a young child not wearing safety equipment.

A police spokesman said: “There are concerns for the child in the photos, over the last couple of days this male has been on the fields at Quay Meadow, Lancaster, using a scrambler style bike with a young child neither wearing helmets or safety gear.

“If you have any information on this male, please email [email protected].”