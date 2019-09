Two people from Lancaster have been arrested for affray following an attack at a city pub.

The incident occured at The Pendle Witch in Penny Street at around 10.40pm on Saturday September 21.

A 28-year-old woman and a 22-year-old man, both from Lancaster, were arrested and bailed pending further investigation.

North West Ambulance Service said that one person was taken to hospital following the incident.

Anyone with information should call 101 quoting log number 1693 of September 21.