Lancaster paedophile who secretly filmed little boys using Kendal supermarket toilet admits voyeurism

Paul David Jones, 36, of Masonfield Crescent, Lancaster, built up a collection of voyeuristic videos and images on his phone, including a movie of a father taking his two year old son to the toilet, with the hidden phone camera pointing at the tot's private parts while he was using the toilet.

Jones then shared his sick collection with other people, over the internet and even bragged about the private footage he had got, saying to one user: "How do I send you a video of boys kissing that I took through a spyhole at a local toilet?"

Prosecuting, Francis McEntee said he was arrested after police received intelligence about Jones using an e-mail address containing the phrase 'Dumbledore'.

Sessions House

A probe of his computer equipment found a discussion in December 2011 saying: "Got one of a young lad the other day, what age are you into?"

Officers also found draft emails with links to indecent images embedded.

Around 18 recordings sent from him appear to have been taken in a public toilet showing young children and adult men.

In an interview he denied offering images of children to third parties and that he had not used the dark web.

He said he had an interest in children but denied being sexually attracted to them.

He admits voyeurism between January 2011 and March 2020 and three counts of making indecent images, relating to eight images deemed category A - the most serious in law - 44 at category B and 371 at category C.

Defending, Justin Jarmola said it was his first conviction and had had difficulties with intimate relationships.

The court heard Jones had referred himself to the Lucy Faithfull Foundation which works with people with inappropriate sexual behaviours to try to prevent child abuse.

Recorder Richard Archer suspended his 18 month jail term for two years, saying the public would be better protected if he was rehabilitated.

He said his case was more serious because he had discussed "criminally graphic and disgusting desires to act out twisted sex fantasies" as well as the element of voyeurism.

He added: "There was a very real focus in your mind of images of young children urinating in circumstances where these people could have expected the greatest degree of privacy and also a desire to share those images and brag to others on the internet about having obtained such images - that's what makes this case quite different from any type that comes before the court and frankly what makes it much more serious."

Jones was given a rehabilitation requirement and ordered to attend a sex offender treatment programme.

He must sign the Sex Offender's Register for 10 years and was given a 10 year Sexual Harm Prevention Order.