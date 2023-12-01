A drug addict, once dubbed a "one-man crime wave" in parts of Lancashire, is back behind bars after being jailed on his birthday.

Adam Campbell, who was said to have clocked up more than 160 convictions, was given another 14 months in prison by an exasperated judge at Preston Crown Court.

Campbell appeared before Judge Simon Medland KC for a string of new offences including dangerous driving, driving while disqualified, assaulting two emergency workers, criminal damage, offering to supply drugs and possession of cannabis.

And after hearing his criminal record - and the fact he was addicted to the drug Spice and couldn't survive outside jail - the judge said: "The life he leads is utterly hopeless."

Campbell, now 32 of no fixed address, was said to have left his mobile phone on a train from Preston to Warrington, on his way to buy a bike in Newton-le-Willows.

Barrister Helen Longworth, prosecuting, said the phone was found to contain details which indicated he was involved in supplying drugs. But when Campbell turned up to a police station trying to retrieve it he was found to have a small quantity of cannabis on him.

In September he was spotted in Lancaster driving a car by a police officer who knew he was disqualified. He was then followed and turned from Dallas Road into Penny Street in the opposite direction of the one-way system, against the traffic flow.

He then turned right into George Street, again going the wrong way. At the junction with Thurnham Street other officers joined in and he drove across the busy junction without even braking.

"It was fortunate he did not collide with any other vehicle - it was highly dangerous," said Ms Longworth. Campbell disappeared, but was arrested a few days later.

Judge Medland told the court: "It would take a long time to go through his antecedents."

Rachel Woods, for Campbell, said: "It's his birthday today - 32." She added that at one stage he was known as a "one man crime wave" in Lancaster.

"The defendant has had a very long-standing addiction to Spice. He finds it difficult to survive outside of prison because he is so dependent on this drug. He is just physically and mentally unable to give up a drug that he has been taking from a very early age.

"He simply can't stop taking drugs. He can't survive in the outside world without taking drugs and numbing the pain. It's a coping strategy."

Judge Medland told him: "You have an absolutely appalling record. If there was a creative alternative which would be worthwhile doing I would consider taking it in this case.

"You have got to the point in your life where you can take the decision to stop taking controlled drugs. But it's easier said than done.

"It must be very difficult. But until you stop your life will continue to get worse and worse, as well as you health and your mental stability. And the (prison) sentences will get longer and longer.

"It is a very depressing state of affairs. You have no alternative at this stage. Until you can get off drugs your life will continue to go further and further down in a spiral.

"You are the only person in the world who can do that."