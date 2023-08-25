Lancaster named as safest city for summer break-ins
New data reveals which cities see the biggest rise in break-ins over the summer holidays every year - and Lancaster has been named the least at risk.
Crime rates increase by more than a third (34%) in Coventry during the summer months, making it a hotspot for residential burglaries this year.
On the other end of the scale, Lancaster sees a significant decline in crime over the summer.
The findings come from A-Plan Insurance, which looked at how burglary crime rates change now compared to the first half of the year - with the data showing that over half (62%) of cities analysed report a significant rise in break-ins over the summer holidays.
Homes are often burgled during the summer due to increased opportunity, as families go on holiday, leaving their possessions vulnerable to theft.
But Lancaster was named least at risk, seeing a 38% decrease.