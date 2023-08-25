News you can trust since 1837
Lancaster named as safest city for summer break-ins

Lancaster is the safest city when it comes to summer holiday break-ins, based on crime rate data.
By Gayle Rouncivell
Published 25th Aug 2023, 10:59 BST- 1 min read
Updated 25th Aug 2023, 10:59 BST

New data reveals which cities see the biggest rise in break-ins over the summer holidays every year - and Lancaster has been named the least at risk.

Crime rates increase by more than a third (34%) in Coventry during the summer months, making it a hotspot for residential burglaries this year.

On the other end of the scale, Lancaster sees a significant decline in crime over the summer.

Lancaster is the safest city when it comes to summer holiday break-ins, based on crime rate data.
The findings come from A-Plan Insurance, which looked at how burglary crime rates change now compared to the first half of the year - with the data showing that over half (62%) of cities analysed report a significant rise in break-ins over the summer holidays.

Homes are often burgled during the summer due to increased opportunity, as families go on holiday, leaving their possessions vulnerable to theft.

But Lancaster was named least at risk, seeing a 38% decrease.