New data reveals which cities see the biggest rise in break-ins over the summer holidays every year - and Lancaster has been named the least at risk.

Crime rates increase by more than a third (34%) in Coventry during the summer months, making it a hotspot for residential burglaries this year.

On the other end of the scale, Lancaster sees a significant decline in crime over the summer.

Lancaster is the safest city when it comes to summer holiday break-ins, based on crime rate data.

The findings come from A-Plan Insurance, which looked at how burglary crime rates change now compared to the first half of the year - with the data showing that over half (62%) of cities analysed report a significant rise in break-ins over the summer holidays.

Homes are often burgled during the summer due to increased opportunity, as families go on holiday, leaving their possessions vulnerable to theft.