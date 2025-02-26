Lancaster MP backs tough new measures on town centre crime and anti-social behaviour

Lancaster MP Cat Smith has welcomed tough new action on anti-social behaviour and town centre crime for the people of Lancaster and Wyre.

The Labour Government is introducing a raft of measures including brand new Respect Orders and action against shoplifting, as part of its flagship Crime and Policing Bill.

Respect Orders – promised in Labour’s 2024 manifesto – will enable swift enforcement against persistent anti-social behaviour offenders.

The Orders come as shock data reveals Lancashire Police handed down just 1,602 Penalty Notices for Disorder for anti-social behaviour in 2023 – a fall of 80% from 2010.

Police will be given the power to seize vehicles that cause havoc to communities, allowing them to deal with the scourge of dangerous e-scooters on pavements, and removing the need for police to issue a warning before seizing vehicles, such as off-road bikes being used anti-socially.

Home Secretary Yvette Cooper’s Bill also includes action on shoplifting, including introducing a new offence of assaulting a retail worker.

Labour will also scrap the Tory ‘shoplifter’s charter’, a law which deprioritised the theft of goods under £200. Stats show there were 10,959 incidences of shoplifting in Lancashire last year, around 211 per week.

The new measures will be supported by the government’s plan to recruit 13,000 additional police officers, PCSOs and special constables into neighbourhood policing roles over the course of this Parliament.

Lancashire has been granted a 6.6% increase in funding to deliver the reforms.

Ms Smith said: “Relentless cuts to policing and a lack of powers under the Conservatives has left our town centres and neighbourhoods plagued by anti-social behaviour. Whether it’s street drinking, harassment or vandalism on the high street or noisy and intimidating off-road bikes terrorising our estates, my constituents are fed up.”

"The Conservatives' £200 threshold for prosecuting shoplifters was indefensible. Ending this open invitation to retail criminals whilst bringing in new protections for shopworkers is long overdue, and backed by the retail trade union Usdaw."

“Anti-social behaviour chips away at our communities’ confidence and pride, undermines local businesses and can have a devastating impact on victims. My constituents will welcome the introduction of tough new Respect Orders, and Government action on shoplifting cannot come soon enough.”