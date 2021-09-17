Lancaster man who was 'going to pharmacy' wins appeal over coronavirus lockdown breach conviction

Thomas Graham Michael Lloyd, 34, was not present for the brief appeal hearing before Preston Crown Court.

He was previously found guilty by magistrates of leaving his home in Slaidburn Drive, Lancaster, on April 15, 2020, in contravention of the then coronavirus restrictions rules.

Crown Court

Prosecutors explained they would not resist the appeal because although magistrates had initially stated evidence should have been provided by the defendant, the emergency act did not make any requirement for such evidence because going to a pharmacy would have been sufficient enough to constitute a reasonable excuse.

The Honorary Recorder of Preston, Judge Robert Altham, said: "The appellant isn't here, but it does affect the position if the respondents are saying there is no case to answer - clearly the case has to succeed.

"In those circumstances we will allow the appeal.

"That means the conviction and the subsequent costs order is quashed."