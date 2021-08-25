Lancaster man who posed as boy online jailed for 10 years

Daniel Diprose. Photo: Lancashire Police

Daniel Diprose, 32, of Marshaw Road, struck up a three-year online relationship with the 13-year-old girl.

He then coerced his victim into sending hundreds of nude photos and indecent videos.

After the girl later suspected he was not who he said he was, investigations led to Diprose’s arrest where analysis of his mobile phone uncovered hundreds of sexual photos and videos of the girl.

He was charged with making 86 images at category A, 152 at category B and 264 at category C.

Judge Graham Knowles QC handed down an extended sentence, sentencing Diprose to 10 years, made up of six years and eight months in custody and the maximum period of three years and four months on extended licence.