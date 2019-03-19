Lancaster man wanted by police for alleged burglary and theft offences

A 31-year-old Lancaster man has been urged to hand himself into police.



Dean Guest, from Lancaster, is wanted by police in relation to a burglary, theft of a vehicle and four other thefts from differnet homes.

He is believed to have links to the Morecambe area.

"If Dean sees this, please could he be so kind as to attend Morecambe or Lancaster police stations."

If you know where he is, contact police on '101' or 01524 596985.

You can also call Crime Stoppers on 0800 555 111 or email the investigating officer on 6966@lancashire.pnn.police.uk