Lancaster man to appear at crown court accused of making indecent pictures of children

A man from Lancaster is to appear at crown court accused of making indecent pictures of children and possessing extreme pornography.

By Michelle Blade
3 hours ago - 1 min read
Updated 31st Oct 2022, 1:19pm

David Hamill, 24, of St Thomas Moore Walk, Lancaster, is charged with making indecent photographs of a child x 3, possessing five extreme pornographic pictures, possessing a prohibited picture of a child and possessing an indecent picture of a child.

He appeared before magistrates at Preston on October 27.

He was given unconditional bail to appear at Preston Crown Court on November 29.

