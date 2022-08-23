Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Neil Pattinson, 57, of Olive Road, Lancaster denied wounding one woman and causing actual bodily harm to another in 2014, during the trial at Preston Crown Court.

He was found guilty of the assaults on the two women.

He was sentenced to 14 months prison suspended for 24 months, ordered to do 80 hours unpaid work and a 30 day rehabilitation course.

Preston Crown Court

