Lancaster man sentenced for assaults on women
A Lancaster man has been found guilty of wounding and assault after a trial.
By Michelle Blade
Tuesday, 23rd August 2022, 10:53 am
Updated
Tuesday, 23rd August 2022, 12:59 pm
Neil Pattinson, 57, of Olive Road, Lancaster denied wounding one woman and causing actual bodily harm to another in 2014, during the trial at Preston Crown Court.
He was found guilty of the assaults on the two women.
He was sentenced to 14 months prison suspended for 24 months, ordered to do 80 hours unpaid work and a 30 day rehabilitation course.
Most Popular
He was also ordered to pay a £156 victim surcharge.