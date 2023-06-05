News you can trust since 1837
Lancaster man jailed for assaulting police officers and threatening Preston rail staff

A 29-year-old man has been jailed for eight months after he unleashed a torrent of vile abuse and threats against police officers and rail staff.
By Gayle Rouncivell
Published 5th Jun 2023, 12:16 BST- 2 min read
Updated 5th Jun 2023, 12:16 BST

Callum Rutherford, of Harcourt Road, Lancaster, pleaded guilty to two counts of assaulting an emergency worker, one count of being drunk and disorderly and a public order offence.

He was sentenced by Preston magistrates on Thursday June 1.

The court heard how, on Tuesday May 30, the supervisor at Preston station received a call for assistance from a train manager.

Callum Rutherford.Callum Rutherford.
He responded and witnessed a drunk Rutherford shouting aggressively at the manager and threatening him.

He intervened in an attempt to calm Rutherford down only to become the subject of Rutherford's threats himself.

Becoming concerned for his safety after Rutherford made continued threats of violence, British Transport Police were called.

Rutherford immediately became aggressive towards the officers and was subsequently arrested.

As he was being escorted to a police van Rutherford spat at the officers and refused to get into the vehicle.

As a result of the ensuing struggle one of the officers had his hand trapped in the cell door.

Once in custody Rutherford continued to make vile personal violent threats to officers before spitting in the face of an officer who was on watch duty to prevent him harming himself.

Insp Pete Wilcock said: "Being drunk or under the influence is no excuse for disgusting behaviour like this. Violence and abuse of our officers and people who work on the rail network will not be tolerated.

"Police officers work tirelessly to serve the community and they and rail staff come to work to ensure people are kept safe.”

"I am extremely grateful for the hard work of my team to bring this dangerous offender to justice and for putting themselves in harm's way.

"Both officers were back on duty the next day despite suffering injuries and being exposed to potential contamination from saliva."