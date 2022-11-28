Lancaster Area Police have reported that John Wooff has been sentenced to four years after a burglary more than 18 months ago.

Reporting the court result on social media, police said: “Residents of Lancaster and Morecambe will no doubt be pleased to hear that following his arrest for burglary of a residential property that occurred in April 2021, 50-year-old John Wooff of Lancaster has been sentenced to four years in prison.”