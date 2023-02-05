Police and ambulance were called out to Patterdale Road, at 7am. The man, who has not been named, was pronounced dead at the scene, on the Ridge Estate.

The death is not being treated as suspicious.

Lancaster Area Police said: “The family have been informed and our thoughts are with them at this sad time.”

Police investigate as a man collapsed and died on the Ridge Estate in Lancaster. Credit: Joshua Brandwood