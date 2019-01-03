Lancaster man in breach of lifetime pet ban

A man who was banned from keeping animals in 1997 was found with a two dogs, a cat, a budgie, a hamster and a guinea pig at his Lancaster home.

Andrew John Rooney, of Mayfield Avenue, was given a 14 weeks jail term, suspended for two years.

The 45-year-old defendant admitted breaching the lifelong disqualification between January 17, 2016, and July 17, 2018, by keeping two dogs, known as Shadow and Max, a cat known as Magic, alongside a bird, hamster and guinea pig.

He pleaded guilty to causing unnecessary suffering to one of the dogs, a Labrador, by failing to seek adequate veterinary treatment for its skin condition between February and April 27 this year.

During an appearance before Lancaster Magistrates’ Court he was prosecuted by the RSPCA charity.

He was sentenced to a rehabilitation activity requirement and 150 hours of unpaid work.

He must also pay a £115 victim surcharge and £500 towards his prosecution costs.