Lancaster man charged with burgling 82-year-old woman’s house

Daniel Ho, 30, of Anthony Road, then allegedly used the pensioner's bank cards on three occasions in the Lancaster area.

Police were called to the woman's home on Saturday, where they found her purse had been stolen, with the cards used to commit fraud.

The suspect was traced and arrested, and charged with burglary in a dwelling and theft, theft from a shop and three counts of fraud by false representation.

A man has appeared in court.

He appeared at Blackpool Magistrates' Court on Monday where he pleaded not guilty to all offences.