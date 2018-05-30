Lancaster man arrested after severed dog’s head found on door

A 26-year-old man from Lancaster has been arrested after the severed head of a dog was discovered hanging on the door of a house.

Officers were called to the Great Meadow area of Chorley, Lancashire, after the homeowner found the animal’s remains on a door handle on Sunday May 20.

The man from Lancaster was arrested on suspicion of burglary and animal destruction and bailed, pending further enquiries.

The dog was believed to be a Yorkshire terrier, aged between five and seven.

The man was arrested on Thursday May 24 and has been bailed until June 20.

If you can help police, please contact PS Harrison or PS Price on 4065@lancashire.pnn.police.uk.

Alternatively anonymous information can be passed to Crimestoppers on 0800 555 111.