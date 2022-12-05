Lancaster man accused of child sex crimes and having extreme pornography has case at crown court postponed
A man from Lancaster who appeared at crown court accused of making indecent pictures of children and possessing extreme pornography has had his case postponed.
By Michelle Blade
2 hours ago - 1 min read
Updated
5th Dec 2022, 2:44pm
David Hamill, 24, of St Thomas Moore Walk, Lancaster, is charged with making indecent photographs of a child x 3, possessing five extreme pornographic pictures, possessing a prohibited picture of a child and possessing an indecent picture of a child.
He appeared at Preston Crown Court on November 29 but his case was postponed until January 3, 2023.
He was given unconditional bail.