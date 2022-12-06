Lancaster man, 59, remanded on bail for second time for two sex crimes

Anthony Bennett, 59, of Patterdale Road, Lancaster is alleged to have sexually assaulted a woman and is also alleged to have caused a woman to engage in sexual activity without consent.

He previously appeared before magistrates at Lancaster in November and was remanded on bail.

Magistrates at Preston remanded him for a second time to appear at Preston Magistrates’ Court on February 7, 2023.

Preston Magistrates' Court