Lancaster hospital thief stole items from blood and science lab
A burglar trespassed in a hospital’s blood and science laboratory to steal items from staff, a court has heard.
John Phillip Clegg walked into the Royal Lancaster Infirmary department on Boxing Day last year.
The 41-year-old, who is of no fixed abode, appeared before Preston Magistrates’ Court.
Read More
Prosecutors told the court Clegg had stolen possessions including a coat, handbag, sunglasses, keys, earrings, bank cards and a driving licence.
He admitted a charge of burglary.
The bench imposed a 16 week prison term, suspended for 12 months, saying there was a “realistic prospect of rehabilitation” in his case.
He was also ordered to pay £740 compensation to his victims.
The Lancashire Post is more reliant than ever on you taking out a digital subscription to support our journalism. For unlimited access to Lancashire news and information online, you can subscribe here.