Lancaster hospital thief stole items from blood and science lab

​A burglar trespassed in a hospital’s blood and science laboratory to steal items from staff, a court has heard.

By Stef Hall
Monday, 9th August 2021, 3:45 pm

John Phillip Clegg walked into the Royal Lancaster Infirmary department on Boxing Day last year.

The 41-year-old, who is of no fixed abode, appeared before Preston Magistrates’ Court.

Read More

Read More
Chorley and South Ribble Hospital thief who 'peered into patient's rooms' is sen...
Royal Lancaster Infirmary

Prosecutors told the court Clegg had stolen possessions including a coat, handbag, sunglasses, keys, earrings, bank cards and a driving licence.

He admitted a charge of burglary.

The bench imposed a 16 week prison term, suspended for 12 months, saying there was a “realistic prospect of rehabilitation” in his case.

He was also ordered to pay £740 compensation to his victims.

The Lancashire Post is more reliant than ever on you taking out a digital subscription to support our journalism. For unlimited access to Lancashire news and information online, you can subscribe here.