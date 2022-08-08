Lancaster conman back in court on multiple driving offences

George Beveridge was jailed for five years in 2016 for his fraud on the elderly relative of the then Governor of the Bank of England.

It was described by police in Rochdale as a sickening offence which was carried on by Beveridge even when he was behind bars on other matters when he used the prison phone to get his victim to hand over vast amounts of cash.

Former building company director Beveridge, 41, of Broadway, Lancaster, appeared before Blackpool magistrates on his fifth driving whilst disqualified offence.

George Beveridge. Photo courtesy of GMP

He admitted it and also admitted drink driving, failing to stop his Nissan SUV when demanded by police and having no insurance.

The court heard he was married with four children.

He had gone drinking in his home town to celebrate after being cured of hepatitis.

He was the subject of a 46-month driving ban at the time.

Police followed the Nissan he had borrowed and witnessed him driving badly on Broadway.

He tried to elude police in the vehicle and then tried to escape on foot.

He had colluded with another vehicle during the chase.

When arrested he was almost twice the legal drink drive limit.

Blackpool magistrates gave him a 20 week jail term suspended for two years and a further three year driving ban.