Lancaster activist found not guilty of trespass after blockade of UK dairy

On August 31, 2021, Animal Rebellion, a climate action group, blockaded the Arla factory in Aylesbury, responsible for producing 10% of the UK’s dairy.

Six of those arrested and charged with aggravated trespass, including local campaigner Pete who lives in Lancaster, were acquitted on April 4, 2022 at High Wycombe Magistrate’s Court.

They claim they occupied the road outside the site for 18 hours owing to Arla’s contribution to the climate and ecological crises.

Sign up to our daily newsletter The i newsletter cut through the noise Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Arla protestors found not guilty from left: Jax, Pete, James, Ben, Summer Jones, Robert Gordon.

A banner hung from a van blocking the road outside the facility requested Arla to go Plant-Based by 2025.

The group claim meat and dairy are responsible for 80% of agricultural land-use, more than 50% of our food system’s greenhouse gas emissions, yet provide only 18% of calories.

One of those arrested, who goes by the name of Pete and lives in Lancaster, said: “The science is clear that we need to reduce climate emissions from all sectors. Dairy farming is a key contributor to such emissions.

"To reduce greenhouse gas emissions in the atmosphere, we will need to use land differently with the need to grow trees, rewild areas, reverse species loss, and restore biodiversity.

"This can be done whilst supporting farmers and land-workers in a fair, just and sustainable transition away from animal farming.