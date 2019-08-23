Lancashire's railway crime in numbers: Figures reveal the levels of reported crime across the regions stations
From robbery to serious sexual offences, we can shed new light on the crimes recorded at Lancashire’s stations and on its trains over the last five years.
Records were obtained from British Transport Police under the Freedom of Information Act, but the force would not give us further details of specific offences. It says it is “completely committed to reducing and preventing crime”. Please note: Crimes on trains are usually recorded at the terminus station. These are stations where 30 or more crimes were recorded, and what those crimes were:
1. Kirkham and Wesham Railway Station - 31 crimes reported
Violence9 |Sexual0 |Criminal damage 7 |Serious line of route offences 1 |Theft 3 | Vehicle/Cycle Offences 2|Robbery1 |Theft of railway property1 |Public disorder6 |Fraud0 |Drugs 1|Other 0