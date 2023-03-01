Lancashire Road Police: Seven people in a Toyota Yaris, knives, and children without seatbelts

Lancashire’s road officer’s instincts have proved spot-on this week.
After stopping cars for lights out, excess speeds and an expired MOT, drivers have been found to be drug-driving, wanted after failing to attend court and carrying knives.
Elsewhere, a Toyota Yaris was stopped in Preston carrying seven people – one trying to hide in the boot with a bag over his head, and a scooter driver was reported after undertaking an unmarked police car.
To find out more about the problems taken off our roads this week, click on the pages below.
1. Credit card lock knife
When a driver was stopped on the M6 due to a light defect, officers found children on the back seats who had no access to seatbelts due to the way they were being carried.
The driver also failed a drug wipe and was in possession of a credit card lock knife. The driver was arrested.
Photo: Lancs Police
2. Seven people in a small car
This Toyota was stopped in Preston and found to cobtain seven people. One passenger in the boot tried to hide by putting a carrier bag on his head. The driver was arrested for road offences including for carrying passengers in a manner likely to cause injury.
Photo: Lancs Police
3. Cocaine
This Ford was stopped in Blackpool Road, Preston, for showing no MOT.
The driver subsequently failed a roadside test for cocaine and was arrested.
Photo: Lancs Police
4. Birthday meal
Police patrols stopped this Seat Ibiza in Lightfoot Lane, Preston.
The driver had been out for a birthday meal and was on his way home. He passed an alcohol breath test but failed a roadside test for cocaine and was arrested.
Photo: Lancs Police