2 . Violence

Police had to close part of the northbound carriageway of the M6 on March 3, after a driver became violent. The man had been pulled over being seen driving on the hard shoulder and undertaking HGVs. He failed a roadside breath test for alcohol and then became violent. A police spokesman said: "Driver became violent so we had to close the Northbound carriageway for a short while to safely get the driver into secure transport."

Photo: Lancs Police