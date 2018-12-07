Lancashire Police under investigation after man suffers head injuries at football match

A football fan has suffered serious head injuries after an altercation with police in Morecambe.

Lancashire Police are being investigated following the incident outside Morecambe Football Club last month.

The man was injured after the Morecambe and Halifax Town match at the Globe Arena on November 10.

The 49-year-old man, from West Yorkshire, was taken to hospital suffering from head injuries after the match between Morecambe and Halifax Town on November 10.

Police were called to the Globe Arena after clashes between fans outside the away end of the ground, which allegedly involved a number of Radcliffe Borough Football Club fans.

A number of Radcliffe F.C. fans attended the match after their club's game against Kendal Town had been postponed.

The Independent Office for Police Conduct (IOPC) are now investigating the officers involved in the fracas.

IOPC Regional Director Amanda Rowe: “We are appealing to anyone who may have seen the incident, or has any photos or video of it, to get in touch with us.

"Morecambe Football Club is helping us with our enquiries, and has passed on the available CCTV footage. I ask anyone with information to come forward and help us further.

“We have spoken to the man who was injured, and the next steps will be to analyse our evidence as well as take statements from the officers and witnesses at the scene.”



Anyone with information can email globearena@policeconduct.gov.uk or call 0800 029 4691.





