Lancashire Police stop 69 uninsured or unlicenced drivers during 'OP Drive Insured' week

Last week, between November 15 and November 21, Lancashire Police stopped and dealt with 69 people for breaking the law on Lancashire's roads as part of week of action against uninsured drivers.

Lancashire Police took part in the national initiative, codenamed Op Drive Insured, to clamp down on those who drive without insurance, a licence or an MOT.

Over the course of the week, Lancashire Police stopped a total of 55 uninsured drivers, seven drivers without a licence and another seven who had neither.

Inspector Rob Conolly-Perch, of the Lancashire Police Roads Policing Team, said: “Over the course of a normal month we stop between 100 and 200 drivers for not having insurance so we know that some people think the law just doesn’t apply to them. This last week was about showing those people that they will not get away with it.

“During the week we had dedicated teams all over the county stopping drivers and checking their details. As a result 69 people will now face the full force of the law.

“We appreciate that this issue bothers people because law-abiding motorists pay their insurance premiums but then get stung if they’re involved in a collision with an uninsured driver.

“We also know that people who drive uninsured are more likely to be involved in other crimes, be it using an unsafe vehicle, driving while disqualified or while under the influence of alcohol or drugs.

“We hope the fact we have acted on this issue sends send a message that we will not stand for people making the county’s roads less safe. If you don’t have the right documentation we will catch up with you.”

Anybody who is found to be driving without insurance could get a fixed penalty notice, six points on their licence or even have their car seized.

They could also end up with a criminal record and if the case goes to court could receive a driving ban and an unlimited fine.