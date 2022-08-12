Lancashire Police search for injured missing boy Joseph Steeley, 12, who disappeared from Royal Lancaster Infirmary

An urgent police search is under way for a 12-year-old boy who has disappeared from hospital in Lancashire.

By Matthew Calderbank
Friday, 12th August 2022, 10:37 am
Updated Friday, 12th August 2022, 10:37 am

Joseph Steeley has been missing for more than 24 hours after he was last seen at Royal Lancaster Infirmary on Wednesday night (August 10).

The youngster suffered a head injury after falling off his bike and needs to return to hospital.

Police say they are ‘very concerned’ for his welfare and officers are searching for him.

Police are very concerned for the welfare of missing 12-year-old Joseph Steeley who was last seen at the Royal Lancaster Infirmary on the night of Wednesday, August 10

Most Popular

Joseph is described as 5'2" tall, with a slim build and was last seen wearing a blue t-shirt, black trousers, and ‘dark and orange’ Karrimor trainers.

He has links to the Morecambe, Lancaster and Leyland areas.

Read More

Read More
Video shows man in United Utilities van wielding machete in Preston city centre ...

If you have any information please call police on 101, quoting log LC-20220810-1479.

For immediate sightings, please call 999.