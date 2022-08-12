Joseph Steeley has been missing for more than 24 hours after he was last seen at Royal Lancaster Infirmary on Wednesday night (August 10).
The youngster suffered a head injury after falling off his bike and needs to return to hospital.
Police say they are ‘very concerned’ for his welfare and officers are searching for him.
Most Popular
-
1
Car on roof causes tailbacks in Morecambe
-
2
Family of four rescued after being cut off by Morecambe tide
-
3
Here's what you can expect when Vintage by the Sea returns to Morecambe this year
-
4
Morecambe takeaway scores two out of five for food hygiene
-
5
Former Lancaster rugby player stages memorial fun day for charity
Joseph is described as 5'2" tall, with a slim build and was last seen wearing a blue t-shirt, black trousers, and ‘dark and orange’ Karrimor trainers.
He has links to the Morecambe, Lancaster and Leyland areas.
Read More
If you have any information please call police on 101, quoting log LC-20220810-1479.
For immediate sightings, please call 999.