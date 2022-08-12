Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Joseph Steeley has been missing for more than 24 hours after he was last seen at Royal Lancaster Infirmary on Wednesday night (August 10).

The youngster suffered a head injury after falling off his bike and needs to return to hospital.

Police say they are ‘very concerned’ for his welfare and officers are searching for him.

Police are very concerned for the welfare of missing 12-year-old Joseph Steeley who was last seen at the Royal Lancaster Infirmary on the night of Wednesday, August 10

Joseph is described as 5'2" tall, with a slim build and was last seen wearing a blue t-shirt, black trousers, and ‘dark and orange’ Karrimor trainers.

He has links to the Morecambe, Lancaster and Leyland areas.

If you have any information please call police on 101, quoting log LC-20220810-1479.