The force identified 20 hotspot areas within Lancashire, and found that there was a 12% reduction in crime, and a 24% decrease in serious violence between October to December 2022 (compared to the same time period in 2021).

As part of Operation Grip, there’s been an increase in randomised foot patrols, vehicle stop and searches, and intelligence led disruption visits with the aim to reduce knife crime.

Sergeant Dan Whitaker, with the Lancashire Violence Reduction Network (VRN)

Sergeant Dan Whitaker, who is based within the Lancashire Violence Reduction Network (VRN), said: “Prevention and early intervention are at the heart of what we do, and these fantastic results reflect just that.