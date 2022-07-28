PC Sam Rigby allegedly placed goods in his coat pocket before leaving the Sainsbury’s store at Manchester Piccadilly railway station without making an attempt to pay.

Lancashire Police argued this amounted to gross conduct and also breached policing standards in honesty, integrity and discreditable conduct.

PC Rigby – who has worked as the Skelmersdale Rural Community Beat Manager – was subsequently scheduled to face a misconduct hearing.

A Lancashire Police officer accused of shoplifting from a store at Manchester Piccadilly railway station was scheduled to face a misconduct hearing (Credit: Daniel/ Flickr)

The panel will be chaired by Chief Constable Chris Rowley on Tuesday, August 2.

The details of the hearing stated: “It is alleged by the appropriate Authority that being a police officer with Lancashire Constabulary, PC 5345 Rigby breached the Standards of Professional Behaviour set out in Schedule 2 to the Police (Conduct) Regulations 2020.

