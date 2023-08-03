At around 5.15am, police were searching for a missing person in a field off Higher Walton Road, near the River Darwen.

During the search, a police dog – a 7-year-old Malinois named Jax – suddenly became aggressive and attacked his handler, biting her and causing her serious injuries.

Further patrols – including armed officers – were called to the scene and attempts were made to restrain the out-of-control dog.

PD Jax, a Malinois aged around 7 years, was shot dead after becoming aggressive and biting his handler during a police operation in Walton-le-Dale on Thursday, August 3

But efforts to restrain Jax failed and given the continuing threat to the injured officer and other patrols, PD Jax was shot dead at the scene by armed officers.

Firefighters and paramedics were called to the scene and the injured officer was placed onto a spinal board and carried from the woodland – known locally as the ‘40 steps’ – to a waiting ambulance in Elmsett Road on the Holland House estate.

The dog’s handler suffered a serious upper leg injury in the ferocious attack and remains in hospital at this time.

Residents reported hearing three shots fired at 5.15am, shortly after officers with protective shields and firearms ventured into the woods to rescue their injured colleague.

PD Jax, aged around 7years, was shot dead by police after he became and attacked his handler while searching for a missing person in fields near the River Darwen in Walton-le-Dale this morning (Thursday, August 3). (Photo by Lancashire Police)

They were seen returning to their vehicles shortly afterwards with those living on the estate noting how the officers looked ‘upset and shaken up’.

No members of the public were involved in the incident, which happened while officers – alongside Jax and his handler – were searching the area for a missing person.

Jax had been with Lancashire Police as a fully-licensed police dog since 2018. His speciality was finding people in water and this skill saw him involved in many police searches over the last 5 years, helping locate missing and vulnerable people as well as suspects hiding from police.

The force previously described Jax as “very affectionate with his handler” and said he was often found "sitting on her knee and wanting cuddles”. Such was the strength of their relationship that the two were said to have “an extra special bond that couldn’t be broken”.

Police at the scene on the Holland House estate in Walton-le-Dale, near the River Darwen, on Thursday morning (August 3). (Photo by submitted)

A number of social media posts about Jax and his accomplishments, which had appeared on Lancashire Police’s Facebook pages over the past few years, appear to have been taken down following today’s incident.

Supt Hassan Khan, of Lancashire Police, said: “This is never an easy decision for any officer to take, but police have a duty to act where necessary before any further injury is caused, whether to officers, or members of the public. We would never put anyone at risk of further harm.

“These are highly trained, working dogs which do a skilled job, but like any dog can present a danger in certain circumstances.

“We know how much our dogs are loved by the people of Lancashire and beyond, as well as our own staff. We have been left devastated by what has happened and the outcome of this incident.

“Our thoughts are very much with the injured officer while she undergoes treatment for serious leg injuries and she is receiving our full support.