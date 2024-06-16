Watch more of our videos on Shots!

Two teenage boys have been arrested on suspicion of a racially-aggravated assault.

Officers first received reports of an altercation between two unknown men and two victims in the early hours of Saturday morning.

When responders arrived at the scene at Penny Street, they found that the victims - a female victim and her male friend - had been assaulted.

The female victim, who is in her 20s, was said to have received serious injuries to her face in the unprovoked attack.

Following initial enquiries, it was found that the two victims had been approached by the men to ask for a cigarette, but when they said they had none, the two perpetrators became racially abusive.

Lancashire Police confirmed that a 14-year-old and a 16-year-old boy had been arrested in relation to the assault in Lancaster.

They said: “Yesterday we asked for help identifying a person who we wanted to speak to in relation to a racially-aggravated assault in Lancaster.

“Overnight we have arrested a 16-year-old boy and 14-year-old boy on suspicion of assault. Sign up for our free newsletters now “We’d like to thank everyone for their shares.”