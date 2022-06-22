For some motorists it is the risk of being detected speeding and receiving a penalty that is the most effective deterrent, according to Lancashire Police.

The force is now looking for two mobile speed camera technicians – one permanent and one temporary – to help them make Lancashire’s roads safer.

Here is what you need to know if you are thinking of applying:

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Lancashire Police are looking for mobile speed camera technicians

What is a mobile speed camera technician?

For a speeding conviction to be valid there must be adequate guidance of the speed limit on the road in question and evidence the legal speed limit has been exceeded.

Mobile camera technicians work for Lancashire Constabulary but they are not police officers.

Instead, they are designated as policing support officers by the Chief Constable while carrying out their role.

This means any person attempting to stop a mobile technician from performing their duties may be guilty of obstructing a constable and subject to prosecution.

A mobile technician can enforce vehicles travelling in both directions.

Technicians can also detect other offences, i.e., drivers not wearing a seat belt or not being in proper control of a motor vehicle.

How many hours do you have to work per week?

The position is 37-hours per week.

Mobile camera technicians are not set targets in relation to offences detected.

Their only target is the number of hours they enforce during a working day.

What are the key responsibilities?

This is not a comprehensive list of all the tasks which may be required but it is illustrative of the general nature and level of responsibility of the role:

- Perform mobile speed enforcement, as per the instructions, and in line with the policies of government and the Lancashire Road Safety Project.

- Ensure all other personal equipment, including vehicles, are properly monitored, operated and maintained.

- To monitor, record, and manage the status of all mobile sites within the county, to include the upkeep of site risk assessments.

- To produce regular reports and statistics when requested.

- To deal with members of the public when required in the appropriate manner.

- To take personal responsibility for and have knowledge of all force orders, policies, and legislation in relation to traffic enforcement, to give advice on these issues when required to do so.

- In contested cases, prepare and research necessary documentation for court and attend when required.

- Record, interpret and process data from various devices and systems and assist in the maintenance of enforcement site.

- To carry out any other duties which are consistent with the nature, responsibilities and grading of the post.

What knowledge/ experience is required?

- Experience in a technical or mechanical field of expertise

- Experience of dealing with members of the public and working in partnership with other departments and agencies

- Experience of working to deadlines and tight timescales, within a busy environment

- Experience of working effectively as part of a team

- Experience of using Microsoft Software Applications, including MS Office – Word, Excel, PowerPoint & Access.

- Experience of working on own initiative, investigating problems, developing solutions and taking appropriate timely action to resolve them

- Experience of working with minimal supervision, organising and prioritising own workload

- Knowledge of GDPR and The Data Protection ACT 2018.

Other requirements include:

- An acceptable level of sickness absence in accordance with the Constabulary’s Attendance Policy.

- Full car driving licence

- A flexible approach to working hours and practices.

- The ability to travel on Constabulary business as required.

- Able to lift and carry equipment appropriate to the job.

What is the salary of a mobile camera technician?

Lancashire Constabulary are offering £21,402 – £24,156 per year.

How long do I have to apply?

The closing date is 11.55pm on Tuesday, July 5.

Where can I apply?