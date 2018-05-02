Lancashire police appeal to trace woman in connection with fraud cases

Do you know this woman? Police want to speak to her as part of a fraud investigation which has links to Lancashire, Manchester, Cheshire and West Yorkshire.

It relates the attempted sale of an elderly woman’s house in January and she may also have connections to an on-going investigation into a similar incident in Preston where an elderly couple were defrauded out of their home and life savings in December 2017. I

t is known she was in Halifax on January 19, 2018.

If you have any information that could help police with their investigation or search, please call 01772 413836 or if you fail to get an answer, 101, quoting incident reference LC-20180308-0315.

Alternatively information can be provided to Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555111 or online at http://socsi.in/HwbjO.