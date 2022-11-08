News you can trust since 1837
Lancashire man wanted in connection with number of residential burglaries in Blackpool and Lancaster

Police have launched a public appeal to find a wanted Blackpool man.

By Sean Gleaves
5 minutes ago - 1 min read
Updated 8th Nov 2022, 7:19pm

Zach Jackson, of Bond Street, Blackpool, is wanted in connection with a number of residential burglaries that occurred in Blackpool and Lancaster.

Officers on Tuesday (November 8) launched a public appeal to find the 27-year-old.

Zach Jackson is wanted for offences in Blackpool and Lancaster (Credit: Lancashire Police)

Anyone with information should call Lancashire Police on 101 or email [email protected], quoting log reference number LC-20220605-1312.

Alternatively, independent charity Crimestoppers can be contacted anonymously on 0800 555 111 or online at https://crimestoppers-uk.org/.