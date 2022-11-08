Lancashire man wanted in connection with number of residential burglaries in Blackpool and Lancaster
Police have launched a public appeal to find a wanted Blackpool man.
By Sean Gleaves
5 minutes ago - 1 min read
Updated
8th Nov 2022, 7:19pm
Zach Jackson, of Bond Street, Blackpool, is wanted in connection with a number of residential burglaries that occurred in Blackpool and Lancaster.
Officers on Tuesday (November 8) launched a public appeal to find the 27-year-old.
Anyone with information should call Lancashire Police on 101 or email [email protected], quoting log reference number LC-20220605-1312.
Alternatively, independent charity Crimestoppers can be contacted anonymously on 0800 555 111 or online at https://crimestoppers-uk.org/.