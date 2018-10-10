Lancashire man jailed for 10 years for sex offences against a child

A 47-year-old man was jailed for 10 years, nine months at Liverpool Crown Court on Tuesday, October 9, 2018 after admitting five sex offences against a child.

Nicolas Fenney, of Alexandra Road, Lancaster pleaded guilty to two counts of rape of a female under 16, two of indecent assault on a girl under 14 and one of sexual assault.

Liverpool Crown Court

All of the offences were committed in the Merseyside area in 1990 against the same girl.

Detective Constable Kevin Mitchell said: "We welcome the fact that Fenney is starting a long prison sentence today.

"While today’s sentencing will not change the fact that the victim’s life has been deeply affected by Fenney’s actions, I hope it gives her some sense of closure and justice.

"She has found the courage to speak out and report Fenney’s crimes and I would like to pay tribute to their dignity and bravery. I'd also like to thank officers and our partners in the Crown Prosecution Service.

"Today’s judgement shows that time is no barrier to obtaining justice, and Merseyside Police takes every report of sexual offences extremely seriously, whether or not they are recent. We have dedicated officers who are trained to both thoroughly investigate sexual assault allegations and make sure that those reporting them are properly supported.

"I would like to take this opportunity to reassure and urge anyone who has suffered a sexual offence that if you can find the courage to come forward and speak to us, we will deal with you sensitively and make sure that reports are properly and thoroughly investigated."