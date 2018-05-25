Lancashire man jailed after drug squad bust at Kendal Calling

A man from Lancashire has been jailed following a drug squad bust at Kendal Calling music festival.

Lee Clayton, 46, of Juniper Court, Accrington, was jailed for two-and-a-half years on May 24 at Carlisle Crown Court for supplying Class A and B drugs.

Clayton attended last year’s Kendal Calling music festival in Cumbria where he was searched by officers following "suspicious" activity, say police.

Officers recovered MDMA, cannabis, two mobile phones and over £800 in cash.

A Camper Van which belonged to Clayton also contained £10,000 in cash which was seized along with a significant amount of drugs including cocaine, MDMA, ketamine, LSD and cannabis with a street value of over £6,500.

The court also ordered Clayton to forfeit £9,757.

A spokesperson for the South Cumbria Drug Squad said:“The sentencing is a timely reminder to those who believe they can deal drugs at festivals and other events in Cumbria.

“At Kendal Calling we worked closely with event organisers and security teams to ensure the safety of festival-goers. We will continue to work closely in order to prevent drug supply at such festivals and we will robustly deal with those who commit offences.

“As part of preventative work, amnesty bins are clearly located at the entrance to the festival site where those carrying illegal drugs are encouraged to place these substances before entering.

"As well as the entrance bins there are clearly marked amnesty areas within the site and dogs that specialise in drug-scanning are used throughout the event. Clayton clearly ignored this and is now facing the consequences.

“We are pleased that Clayton will now serve time for his offences.”

