Knives sold to children in more than a third of shops during countywide sting

Teens were illegally sold knives by more than one in three shops in the latest undercover tests by Lancashire County Council's Trading Standards and Lancashire Police.

The volunteers, aged between 13 and 16, took part in a joint undercover knife test purchasing operation by Lancashire Trading Standards and Lancashire Police as part of Operation Sceptre, a week of intense action which takes place twice a year across the county.

They went into 59 shops between November 9 and 16 this year to try to buy knives and bladed articles.

Some 24 shops failed and sold a knife to the young person, while four premises failed for the second time this year and are now facing further enforcement action.

Some of the knives bought during the test purchasing by Lancashire Police.

A variety of knives were bought, ranging from 'Stanley' knives to kitchen knives, and from a range of shops, including hardware and corner shops.

Knives are an age-restricted product and must not be sold to under 18s. Anyone working in a shop, as well as the business owners, could face up to six months' imprisonment and/or an unlimited fine in the Magistrates' Court if they sell one to anyone under 18.

Sergeant Rachel Killinger from the Lancashire Violence Reduction Network said: “Knives are dangerous and the sale of them to children is not only illegal but puts them at risk too. It’s really important that we continue to work alongside Lancashire Trading Standards to regularly carry out operations like this to make sure that local businesses are complying with the law and that knives are not getting into the hands of children.

"All of the stores we visited were reminded of their responsibility when it comes to refusing sales to under-18s. If you have any information about stores that are not taking their responsibilities seriously, please let us know so that we can visit them and take action.”

County Coun Michael Green, Lancashire County Council's cabinet member for Health and Wellbeing, said: "I would first of all like to thank the young people who volunteered their time to take part in the test purchasing operations. Their support helps to keep their fellow Lancashire residents safer, as it reduces the potential of knife crime.

"I was pleased to accompany the Lancashire County Council Trading Standards team on some of these operations. It was particularly disappointing to see four of the shops sell a knife to the volunteers for a second time, after previously receiving a written warning and advice and guidance from Trading Standards.

"We want to see businesses thrive whilst operating responsibly and we will not hesitate to take strong action against those who put their profits ahead of public safety and choose to ignore the law.

"Anyone wanting to report a shop for breaking the law can do so by phoning the Citizens Advice Consumer Service on 0808 223 1133."