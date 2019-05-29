Kirkham Police update: Lancaster man contacts police after they issue a false imprisonment appeal

Police have now spoken to a man from Lancaster, in relation to a false imprisonment case in Kirkham.



Officers originally issued a public appeal for information of the whereabouts of Steve Robinson yesterday, in connection with a "false imprisonment offence in Kirkham on March 24."

Blackpool Police originally issued an appeal yesterday.

They announced this morning that Robinson had come forward voluntarily and contacted police.

In a Facebook post, police said: Further to our earlier appeal about a man wanted on suspicion of false imprisonment, Steven Robinson has contacted police and will be spoken with in due course."

"Thank you to everyone who shared our appeal."

Yesterday, officers told the public that: "A man was falsely imprisoned at an address in the town and assaulted by two men, suffering bruising to his body."

"The man eventually escaped and contacted police."

A 28-year-old man from Preston was subsequently arrested on suspicion of false imprisonment, and released under investigation pending further enquiries.

It was at this stage that police said they wanted to trace Robinson in connection with the offence as well.

They said that he was also wanted by police after failing to appear in court in November after being charged with environmental offences in November 2018.