Kids 'as young as 10' used by drug gangs in Lancashire

Lancashire police are launching a crackdown on drugs gangs who use vulnerable young people to do their dirty work.

They have teamed up with with the North West Regional Organised Crime Unit (Titan) to hold an awareness event in Morecambe’s Festival market today.

Gangs sometimes use youngsters – as young as 10 – as drug runners or to hide substances, and often dealers use a dedicated mobile phone line to co-ordinate illegal drug dealing with customers in towns many miles away.

Andrew Webster, Temporary Detective Chief Superintendent, said: “Criminal gangs will exploit vulnerability in all of its forms to aid their activities. Intelligence from our communities is key to the police taking out the gangs responsible.”