Van driver who killed girl, 6, learns fate as Preston Crown Court jury delivers verdict on tragic A6 crash
Stephen Worden, 61, struck schoolgirl Millie Gribble after undertaking the double-decker in Garstang Road, Bilsborrow, on August 15, 2023.
Millie and her mum, from Lancaster, were let off the bus near Billy Bob’s Diner, along with two friends and their mum. But as the group were stood on the grass verge by the bus stop waiting to cross the road, tragedy struck.
Shortly after 1pm, Worden, a bricklayer by trade, swerved his flat-bed truck and mounted the kerb to avoid a collision with another vehicle. He ploughed into Millie and another child and his mum before crashing into a lamppost, which caused the vehicle to stop.
Millie was taken to Alder Hey Children's Hospital in Liverpool by air ambulance where she sadly died from her injuries the following day.
Giving evidence at Preston Crown Court this week, Worden, of Cartmell Lane, Nateby, said he was unable to see the bus in front as his view was obscured by an HGV travelling southbound along the A6.
The court heard he failed to brake before the fatal collision, but Worden claimed he had 'pumped his brakes' but they failed to work.
Summing up, Judge Philip Parry said: "He said a moment of inattention meant he did not always know what was up ahead and when he did look up he was left with three options.
"He could swerve right into the northbound lane, he could continue ahead and cause a rear-end collision with the Berlingo in front, and likely shove into the HGV, or swerve left - but he says at the moment he decided to do that, he was unaware he was driving down the inside of the bus that was disembarking its passengers."
Jury delivers verdict
Worden had already pleaded guilty to causing Millie’s death by driving carelessly at a previous hearing at Preston Crown Court on July 9. He also accepted causing the serious injury of two others by driving carelessly.
However, the 61-year-old denied causing death and two counts of serious injury by dangerous driving as the case went to trial this week.
Yesterday, the jury retired to consider its verdict and has today found Worden not guilty of dangerous driving on all three counts.
He was remanded into custody and will be sentenced for the guilty pleas at Preston Crown Court on December 9.