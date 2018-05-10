Jurors hear the whereabouts of attempted murder accused in the hours before Morecambe shooting

The activities of four men accused of involvement in the shooting of a Morecambe woman are pinpointed by mobile phone cell siting evidence, a court has heard.

Four men are on trial accused of involvement in the attempted murder of Elizabeth Harrison, 29, who suffered serious facial injuries when a firearm was discharged at an address on Buttermere Avenue, Morecambe, on December 2.

Tanaka Mutambirwa, 25, of no fixed address, denies attempted murder and conspiracy to commit murder.



Dean Tarry, 50, of Westminster Road, Morecambe, Jayden Williams, 25, of Allerton Road, Bradford and Damien Ivory, 23, of Basil Street, Bradford, deny conspiracy to commit murder.

Prosecuting, Gordon Cole QC said a combination of cell siting, CCTV and ANPR linked the men with the offence.



It is claimed the shooting - and the earlier stabbing of a pet dog called Marley, who survived his injuries - is due to a feud between two alleged drugs gangs in the resort.

Preston Crown Court was told one group is controlled by Paul Harrison, the ex-partner of the shooting victim, and his brother Adam Harrison, while the other is controlled by defendant Damian Ivory, also known as ‘T’.

Jurors were told much of the evidence relies heavily on the use of telephones.

Mr Cole said Ivory had travelled from Lancaster to Preston on the morning before the shooting by taxi, and the defendant Jayden Williams was in Preston where it is alleged they remained at an address on Norris Street.

At 12:32pm on December 1, Michael Dempsey, an alleged member of the Harrison gang, called Williams for 13 minutes.

At 1pm mobile phone activity allegedly series of telephone contacts between Williams, a man called Daniel Simpson and Mutambirwa, before a threatening call was made to Dempsey at 1.25pm which included the words ‘someone is going to get shot’.

Ivory allegedly contacted defendant Tarry by telephone at 4.20pm, and at around 6pm Dean Tarry’s silver Vauxhall Astra and his two phones appear to leave the Morecambe area and travel to the Bradford area.



